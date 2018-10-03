Stacey Koon gets probation, fines, after pleading no contest to driving with blood/alcohol level

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Stacey Koon, one of the officers convicted after the 1991 Rodney King beating, was put on three years’ probation and ordered to pay $390 in fines Wednesday after pleading no contest to driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content in connection with a Castaic traffic collision in May.

Koon, who pleaded not guilty in August, appeared in court at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

“Stacey Koon pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday.

“He was sentenced to 36 months of summary probation, (given) a $390 fine plus penalties and assessment fees, ordered to complete a three month driving under the influence class and install an interlock device on his vehicle,” he said.

Koon, 67, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who now lives in Castaic, was arrested about 3:30 p.m. on May 4.

California Highway Patrol Officer K. Holeman wrote in a report of the incident issued at the time that he “was involved in a two-vehicle collision – vehicle versus parked vehicle – on Heather Lane at Greenwood Place.”

“Officer Koon was the only individual involved in the collision and sustained no visible, nor claimed any injuries, as a result of the collision,” Holeman wrote in the report.

It was also noted in the CHP report that Koon “remained polite and cooperative throughout the incident.”

Koon gained notoriety in 1991 following news coverage of a high-speed chase involving Rodney King. Koon and four other officers were tried in court on allegations of excessive force and was later acquitted.

In 1993, however, Koon was convicted of having violated King’s civil rights and sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He was released from prison in October 1995.

