Sulphur Springs seeks bond oversight members

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When local taxpayers supported the passing of Measure CK in June 2012, the Sulphur Springs Union School District agreed to organize a committee that would keep the public informed on the expenditure of the bond.

Today, the district is in need of three new members who will serve on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, said Gretchen Bergstrom, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services. “The committee meets no more than four times per year and is comprised of seven members who represent various community members. The term is for two years with a maximum of three consecutive terms.”

Funds from Measure CK — a $72 million bond measure — have been used to upgrade technology in classrooms, along with a variety of facility improvements, but to conform to state law, the district is in need of three new members who are active in a business organization, a senior citizen’s group and a bona-fide taxpayer’s association, such as the League of Women Voters, Bergstrom said. “Your support is greatly appreciated.”

Interested applicants are invited to contact Bergstrom at 661-252-5131 for additional information or they can visit the district office or online at sssd.k12.ca.us. Applications are available under the Business Services Department tab, according to district leaders.