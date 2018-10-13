The Signal hosts 25th Congressional District candidate debate

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

The two candidates vying to represent the 25th Congressional District — Congressman Steve Knight and challenger Katie Hill — met inside COC’s studio Saturday for a debate hosted by The Signal.

The discussion ranged on topics from education reform to military spending to bipartisanship and trade policy, among about 20 topics.

Here’s the video of the debate, which starts at the 22:20 mark:

https://www.signalscv.com/decision2018

Each candidate was given a minute to answer a prompt, and then a 30-second rebuttal period.

Hill, in her opening, said the choices facing 25th District voters present an opportunity to change “politics as usual.”

“I believe we’ve had representatives in Washington who have been accountable to big corporations and special interests,” she said, “and have failed to put the need and concerns of all of us at the forefront.”

Knight argued the election was on an issue of “results vs. resistance,” which was a phrase he used a couple times during the hourlong discussion.

“I think that you’ve got a candidate that wants resistance,” he said, referring to Hill, “and a candidate that’s got results.”