Three out-of-towners busted for stolen truck, credit cards

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A man and two women, all from Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday as they pulled into a restaurant parking lot for dinner after an alert deputy recognized their vehicle as stolen.

“He watched them driving on Newhall Avenue and then pulled up to a restaurant as they were going in to eat,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The deputy, while on patrol, recognized the vehicle as a Home Depot pickup truck reported stolen out of Carson, she said.

The arresting deputy noticed masking tape applied to the suspect vehicle.

“The deputy saw the truck and recognized it as stolen,” Miller said.

“If you’re going to try to keep something that doesn’t belong to you — like a Home Depot pickup truck — and think you can disguise it by throwing some masking tape on it — think again,” a Facebook post read.

Deputies found at least a dozen credit cards in their possession that did not belong to them, she said.

A 22-year-old man, described by the arresting deputy as a longshore worker, was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The two women, both described as self employed — one 30, the other 22 — were arrested on suspicion of possessing credit cards with the intent to commit a fraud.

