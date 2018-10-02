Two remain in hospital after fatal wrong way crash

By Jim Holt

19 mins ago

By Jim Holt & Ryan Mancini

Signal Staff Writers

Two people injured in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning that claimed the life of a Los Angeles man, remain in Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the driver in serious condition.

George F. Bravo, 28, was killed in a head-on traffic collision that happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of Highway 14.

Bravo, a Los Angeles resident, was driving his 2007 Lexus sedan heading south in the northbound lanes, approaching Agua Dulce Canyon Road, according to a news release issued by the California Highway Patrol.

The Lexus collided with a Toyota pickup truck travelling north in the carpool lane.

Phillip R. Ellyson, 51, of Canyon Country, identified by CHP officers as the driver of the pickup truck, was seriously injured in the crash.

Also injured was a 17-year-old unidentified female passenger in the pickup truck.

Bravo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellyson sustained major injuries, while the passenger suffered moderate injuries.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Ellyson was reported to be in serious condition at Henry Mayo, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

All occupants wore seat belts, according to the CHP.

The collision resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes until 10:21 a.m.

CHP diverted traffic until around that time, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall Area CHP office.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were on the scene until 7:06 a.m. after getting a report of an overturned vehicle, said fire supervisor Cheryl Sims. Drivers from other cars stopped to help, she said. Los Angeles County coroner’s investigators were also present until sunrise, according to Sims.

A thorough investigation is ongoing by the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the CHP news release.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at 661-294-5540.

