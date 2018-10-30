VIA awards businesses at 2018 Monster BASH

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

If it weren’t for the bedazzled masks, funky wigs and spooky fangs, you probably wouldn’t have recognized several dignitaries representing Santa Clarita Valley businesses Friday for this year’s VIA Monster BASH Ball.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, several dozen community members and leaders attended the Valley Industry Association’s Halloween-themed event, which awarded multiple businesses for their achievements.

Teresa Todd, president of Point of View Communications, welcomed those present, saying the event was to “celebrate all of you. Thank you for your membership, your support and your investment in our business community in Santa Clarita.”

To recognize their work, VIA presented awards in three categories: the Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year, VIA Rising Star and the VIA Business of the Year.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean presented the Volunteer of the Year award to the recipient Ed Masterson of SOS Entertainment, a local event production and DJ company serving throughout Southern California.

“It is a huge honor for me, and I’m totally humbled to get this,” said Masterson, who was recognized for supporting VIA through committee involvement and event entertainment.

Lindsay and Brian Schlick, co-owners of Schlick Art, received the VIA Rising Star award for demonstrating substantial growth. Since 2012, the couple has focused on all things photography and videography, including headshots, wedding and business videos.

The Business of the Year award went to LBW Insurance & Financial Services, which is given to a cornerstone VIA member and organization that has consistently supported the SCV business community. Nominees included Advanced Audiology, College of the Canyons and the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The William S. Hart Union High School District also received recognition. The district was given the VIA Vision and Inspiration Award, the organization’s highest honor in acknowledging communication, collaboration and collective efforts in furthering Connecting to Success, a workforce readiness program.

“We are the top high school district in the state of California, and one of the reasons is the Connecting to Success program,” said Bob Jensen, who sits on Hart district’s governing board. “We serve about 2,500 students a year.”

The program’s curriculum offers students the necessary skills to bridge student life and work life, as well as success in the workforce.