Voodoo Vinyl record store to open Newhall location

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

Even after three generations, this music-loving family’s motto, “Analog is life, digital is lifeless,” still holds steady, and it’s evident the second you step into their soon-to-open Newhall business.

Voodoo Vinyl, a family-owned and operated record shop, is set to open at 24269 Main St. on Saturday, Oct. 27.

“It’s going to be a visual experience, one that we’ve worked on for a year,” said Greg Pinker, co-owner of the shop.

Newly rebuilt, with much of the cabinets and storage spaces built by the family, customers will have the chance to explore through thousands of records in almost every genre possible, ranging from jazz to classical and garage punk.

There will be a focus, Pinker said, on having material “you won’t be able to find at every record store. For example, if we are going to have garage punk, we want to bring what others won’t typically carry.”

But perhaps one of the most exciting features guaranteed you won’t find at every store is a 1940s phone booth converted into a listening station, which customers will have a chance to hear music through the payphone.

Guests can also expect to see and purchase “really just a ton of stuff,” like band t-shirts, buttons, stickers, posters and “weird things to collect.”

With something to see at every corner, Voodoo Vinyl promises to welcome anyone, whether a record junkie or first-timer.

“The store is set up to take you back to a time that you remember record stores to be,” said Pinker. “At the same time, we will also be a little different and attract those that haven’t given record stores a shot because they don’t necessarily like records.”

And that was really Pinker’s lifelong dream.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to have a record store,” he said. “I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s, spending so much time in them, and I never really stopped collecting records.”

To date, Pinker said he had lost count of how many vinyl records he owns, but he estimates his collection to reach somewhere around 5,000.

“Holding something tangible, there’s something else about that. When you’re just sitting down and listening to the whole record, then having to turn it over to listen to the other side,” Pinkers said. “There’s something ritualistic about it.”

That exact feeling is what he wants local residents and tourists to experience at his Newhall shop.

Voodoo Vinyl started in Lancaster just more than two years ago after not being able to open in the SCV, where Pinker lives. The successful Antelope Valley record store is known for its eclectic collection and live performances.

Pinker said due to the setup of the Newhall store, live music may not happen, though he confirmed the family had discussed possibly setting up shows in the parking lot.

Voodoo Vinyl in Newhall, which is a buy, sell, trade shop, is still arranging set operation hours. Pinker said the store would begin by opening noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.

To learn more visit Voodoo Vinyl.