West Ranch girls tennis postpones match due to water pipe issue on campus

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The West Ranch girls tennis team was forced to postpone a match with Palisades that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon due to a water main break.

According to head coach Dina McBride, the coaches were notified of a leak or break in a water pipe running through the West Ranch campus on Saturday, causing campus to be closed from Sept. 29 until Oct. 2.

West Ranch students already had Monday and Tuesday off for Fall Break, but the girls tennis team was unable to practice as they were not allowed on campus as workers were digging around the school in search of the source of the leak.

West Ranch is coming off a big 13-5 league win against Valencia on Tuesday, leaving them as the only undefeated Foothill League team.

The Wildcats will continue play on Thursday, Oct. 4 as they take on the Saugus Centurions at Saugus High School. West Ranch also rescheduled their match against Palisades for Monday, Oct. 22.