West Ranch’s Noelle Song claims individual title after winning medalist in league meet No. 6

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

As West Ranch’s Noelle Song and Valencia’s Ashley Song came off the course at Elkins Ranch in Fillmore tallying their final scores, it was difficult to see who claimed medalist in Foothill League meet No. 6 and consequently, the individual league crown.

Ashley was smiling and peppy, while Noelle gazed at the ground, sniffling.

Noelle’s tears weren’t ones of sadness, however. They were a result of her winning the individual league title after entering her last-ever Foothill League meet with an identical overall score to Ashley’s.

“I was happy crying, but sad crying,” the senior said. “It was just because I love these people so much … I love this season, I love this sport, I love these people and I’ve made so many great bonds with them.”

Noelle won the individual league title on Wednesday at 194 by shooting 4-over 40, which was also good enough to win medalist in league meet No. 6.

Ashley was second overall at 196 and Allison Hwang of West Ranch was third at 206.

“It was definitely like a cat chase mouse kind of thing, but it was really fun,” Noelle said. “So after each hole, we would count up the scores, but I think it was all just friendly competition and I loved having that right by my side, literally.”

Valencia claimed the team title at 1,104. West Ranch wasn’t far behind at 1,109 and Hart was third at 1,143.

“I’m so proud of our team because it really is a group effort and I can see all the hard work we put in and like, through the experience we really bonded and just had a lot of fun,” Ashley said.

In Foothill League meet No. 6, specifically, Hart was the top team with a score of 231. It was quite the feat for a team that had only one senior on the roster for the year.

“That just shows how much potential we have and we’re still losing one senior this year but like, just we’ve come a long way,” said Emma Allen, a junior who carded 6-over in Wednesday’s meet.

The top three teams advance to the CIF-Southern Section Division Team Championships on Oct. 29.

The top seven individuals from the Foothill League move on to the CIF-SS Individual Regionals, which begin on Oct. 22. Individuals representing the league will be Noelle Song, Ashley Song, Hwang, Sung Park (Valencia), Meghan Silver (Hart), Jasmine Reblando (Golden Valley) and Allen.