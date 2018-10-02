Woman suffers injury after truck rolls over leg

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital late Monday night after her truck rolled over her leg, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.

The identity and age of the woman involved has not been disclosed, Officer Josh Greengard of the CHP said.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 20200 block of Dorothy Street, between Kenny Lane and Florence Lane, east of Golden Valley Road.

“The driver failed to put the vehicle in park,” Greengard said. “And, while exiting the vehicle, the truck, which was parked on a slight incline, rolled over her leg.”

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a “traffic collision” initially thought to have involved two vehicles at 11:30 p.m., Fire Department Inspector David Michel said.

“It came across as a traffic collision involving two vehicles, but then it was upgraded to a traffic collision with a pedestrian,” he said, noting paramedics arrived at the scene at 11:42 p.m.

