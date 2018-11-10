Kaiser Permanente gives awards to eight SCV nonprofits

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kaiser Permanente announced eight nonprofit organizations in Santa Clarita were awarded more than $62,000 in grant funds for their dedication for improving health and wellness, according to a news release issued Friday.

The community benefit grants program goes to organizations dedicated to improving physical and nutritional health in local communities, detecting and treating chronic diseases at an early stage and expanding access to care for individuals who are uninsured or considered lower-income.

The following organizations to receive funding include:

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, for encouraging low income youth to adopt healthy lifestyles through afterschool programs, recreational sports and cooking classes;

Bridge to Home, for expanding its Healthy Lives medical and dental programs with a health navigator while providing coordination and case management for SCV homeless individuals, connecting them with clinical care and helping to establish medical homes;

Carousel Ranch for providing children at risk of obesity with therapy and physical exercise.

Child and Family Center for providing counseling and school-based mental health support for children showing early signs of behavioral health problems;

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, for providing needed retinal screenings for low income, uninsured diabetic patients;

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center, for providing case management, health and wellness programming and screenings for low income seniors;

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project, for providing access to campus-based mental health services through support groups and peer counseling for at-risk junior high and high school students;

and Single Mothers Outreach, for providing case management for families and coordinating social and mental health services for low income families, including single parents.

For more information about Kaiser Permanente, go to share.kaiserpermanente.org.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release from Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Public Affairs.