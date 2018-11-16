Ben Seymour, Ryan Camacho share prep football Player of the Year honors

This season’s Foothill League prep football co-players of the year come from programs that are different in a big way.
Ben Seymour and Valencia are coming off their 10th straight league title and another undefeated league season, while Ryan Camacho and West Ranch are coming off a historic season in their own right; a season that began with the best start in program history and concluded with the program’s first-ever playoff win.
Completing the “10-peat” was the highlight of the season for Seymour, who recorded 27 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble. He also rushed for one touchdown.
Although his personal stat line is impressive, even after switching from defensive end to linebacker, Seymour was quick to give credit to those around him.
“I worked so hard and all these people that have helped me like my coaches, all the teammates that have impacted me, they truly helped me out a lot and they got me to where I am today,” Seymour said.
Camacho, who had played on both sides of the ball last season, picked up a heavier offensive load after volunteering to play running back this season. The result couldn’t have been any better: Camacho rushed for 1,919 yards and 28 touchdowns on 193 carries. He produced on defense, too, with 18 total tackles.
“I feel like at running back, I was hitting the holes harder than I was before,” Camacho said. “Last year I was a little hesitant, this year not so much. Just getting more yards every day.”
As Camacho improved on a regular basis at his position, the Wildcats are slowly climbing as a team, too.
“West Ranch is moving up,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to get better and with all the hard work they’re going to get there eventually.”
Camacho’s brother, Jovan, was named the league’s offensive player of the year after a season that included 1,344 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 63 catches.
Seymour’s teammate, Luring Paialii, was named defensive player of the year with 19 total tackles, 16 of which were tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.
Valencia’s Tanner Miller was also named lineman of the year. Miller was part of an offensive line that cleared the way for the Vikings to collect 1,952 total passing yards and 1,982 rushing yards.
First Team Offense
Johnathan Kaelin, WR, Jr., Golden Valley
Zach Johnson, QB, Jr., Hart
Drew Munoz, WR, Jr., Hart
Jacob Montes, WR, Sr., Hart
Cole Gallagher, QB, Sr., Saugus
Trevor Girch, WR, Sr., Saugus
Jake Santos, RB, Jr., Valencia
Davis Cop, QB, Sr., Valencia
Cade Erickson, WR, Sr., Valencia
Kohler Shockley, WR, Sr., Valencia
Weston Eget, QB, Sr., West Ranch
John Collier, OL, Jr., West Ranch
Colton Dolder, K, Sr., Saugus
First Team Defense
Derrese Morganfield, LB, Sr., Golden Valley
Michael Colangelo, DB, Sr., Hart
Ashton Thomas, DB, Jr., Hart
Blake Adams, LB, Sr., Saugus
Matt Ballentine, DB, Sr., Saugus
Myles Garrett, LB, Sr., Saugus
Owen Hand, LB, Jr., Valencia
JimE DeYoung, LB, Jr., Valencia
Josh Doyle, DB, Sr., Valencia
Justice Forbes, DL, Sr., Valencia
Zach Van Bennekum, LB, Jr., West Ranch
Joseph Tempesta, LB, Sr., West Ranch
Aaron Rodriguez, P, Sr., Hart
Second Team Offense
Max Graham, OL, Sr., Canyon
Zachary Chevalier, QB, Sr., Golden Valley
Logan Morrison, WR, Sr., Golden Valley
Diego Montes, OL, Sr., Hart
Reid Huseman, RB, Sr., Saugus
James Sumpter, WR, Sr., Saugus
Jaden Holmes, WR, Sr., Valencia
Hunter Koch, WR, Jr., Valencia
Ethan Eichten, OL, Sr., West Ranch
Brenden Cho, OL, Sr., West Ranch
Mason James, R, Sr., West Ranch
Ryan Guluzza, K, Sr., Canyon
Second Team Defense
Henry Vera, DB, Sr., Canyon
Tyler Walker DB, Jr., Golden Valley
Pablo Duran, DB, Jr., Golden Valley
Leighton McCarthy, LB, Jr., Hart
Jack McBride, LB, Sr., Hart
Jacob Jaramillo, DL, Sr., Hart
Carson Smith, DL, Sr., Saugus
Devin Thompson, LB, Sr., Saugus
Robert Brymer, DL, Sr., Valencia
Mitchell Torres, SS, Jr., Valencia
Brandon Wyre, S, Jr.,West Ranch
Bryce Buchanan, LB, Jr., West Ranch
Luke Fowble, P, Sr., Valencia
Honorable Mention
Shawn Gallagher, Sr., Canyon
Antonio Abrego, So., Golden Valley
Tyler Thompson, Jr., Hart
Angelo Bornn, Sr., Saugus
Jacques Derderian, Sr., Saugus
Austin Schanks, Sr., West Ranch