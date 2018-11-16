Ben Seymour, Ryan Camacho share prep football Player of the Year honors

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

This season’s Foothill League prep football co-players of the year come from programs that are different in a big way.

Ben Seymour and Valencia are coming off their 10th straight league title and another undefeated league season, while Ryan Camacho and West Ranch are coming off a historic season in their own right; a season that began with the best start in program history and concluded with the program’s first-ever playoff win.

Completing the “10-peat” was the highlight of the season for Seymour, who recorded 27 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble. He also rushed for one touchdown.

Although his personal stat line is impressive, even after switching from defensive end to linebacker, Seymour was quick to give credit to those around him.

“I worked so hard and all these people that have helped me like my coaches, all the teammates that have impacted me, they truly helped me out a lot and they got me to where I am today,” Seymour said.

Camacho, who had played on both sides of the ball last season, picked up a heavier offensive load after volunteering to play running back this season. The result couldn’t have been any better: Camacho rushed for 1,919 yards and 28 touchdowns on 193 carries. He produced on defense, too, with 18 total tackles.

“I feel like at running back, I was hitting the holes harder than I was before,” Camacho said. “Last year I was a little hesitant, this year not so much. Just getting more yards every day.”

As Camacho improved on a regular basis at his position, the Wildcats are slowly climbing as a team, too.

“West Ranch is moving up,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to get better and with all the hard work they’re going to get there eventually.”

Camacho’s brother, Jovan, was named the league’s offensive player of the year after a season that included 1,344 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 63 catches.

Seymour’s teammate, Luring Paialii, was named defensive player of the year with 19 total tackles, 16 of which were tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Valencia’s Tanner Miller was also named lineman of the year. Miller was part of an offensive line that cleared the way for the Vikings to collect 1,952 total passing yards and 1,982 rushing yards.

First Team Offense

Johnathan Kaelin, WR, Jr., Golden Valley

Zach Johnson, QB, Jr., Hart

Drew Munoz, WR, Jr., Hart

Jacob Montes, WR, Sr., Hart

Cole Gallagher, QB, Sr., Saugus

Trevor Girch, WR, Sr., Saugus

Jake Santos, RB, Jr., Valencia

Davis Cop, QB, Sr., Valencia

Cade Erickson, WR, Sr., Valencia

Kohler Shockley, WR, Sr., Valencia

Weston Eget, QB, Sr., West Ranch

John Collier, OL, Jr., West Ranch

Colton Dolder, K, Sr., Saugus

First Team Defense

Derrese Morganfield, LB, Sr., Golden Valley

Michael Colangelo, DB, Sr., Hart

Ashton Thomas, DB, Jr., Hart

Blake Adams, LB, Sr., Saugus

Matt Ballentine, DB, Sr., Saugus

Myles Garrett, LB, Sr., Saugus

Owen Hand, LB, Jr., Valencia

JimE DeYoung, LB, Jr., Valencia

Josh Doyle, DB, Sr., Valencia

Justice Forbes, DL, Sr., Valencia

Zach Van Bennekum, LB, Jr., West Ranch

Joseph Tempesta, LB, Sr., West Ranch

Aaron Rodriguez, P, Sr., Hart

Second Team Offense

Max Graham, OL, Sr., Canyon

Zachary Chevalier, QB, Sr., Golden Valley

Logan Morrison, WR, Sr., Golden Valley

Diego Montes, OL, Sr., Hart

Reid Huseman, RB, Sr., Saugus

James Sumpter, WR, Sr., Saugus

Jaden Holmes, WR, Sr., Valencia

Hunter Koch, WR, Jr., Valencia

Ethan Eichten, OL, Sr., West Ranch

Brenden Cho, OL, Sr., West Ranch

Mason James, R, Sr., West Ranch

Ryan Guluzza, K, Sr., Canyon

Second Team Defense

Henry Vera, DB, Sr., Canyon

Tyler Walker DB, Jr., Golden Valley

Pablo Duran, DB, Jr., Golden Valley

Leighton McCarthy, LB, Jr., Hart

Jack McBride, LB, Sr., Hart

Jacob Jaramillo, DL, Sr., Hart

Carson Smith, DL, Sr., Saugus

Devin Thompson, LB, Sr., Saugus

Robert Brymer, DL, Sr., Valencia

Mitchell Torres, SS, Jr., Valencia

Brandon Wyre, S, Jr.,West Ranch

Bryce Buchanan, LB, Jr., West Ranch

Luke Fowble, P, Sr., Valencia

Honorable Mention

Shawn Gallagher, Sr., Canyon

Antonio Abrego, So., Golden Valley

Tyler Thompson, Jr., Hart

Angelo Bornn, Sr., Saugus

Jacques Derderian, Sr., Saugus

Austin Schanks, Sr., West Ranch