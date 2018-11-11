Body found in vehicle near Gorman
By Matt Fernandez
A dead body found in a car on the side of the road was reported to emergency officials in Gorman early Sunday morning, according to L. A.  County emergency response officials.

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of Zhirayr Gezalyan, 81, of Lancaster.

A person was found not breathing in a vehicle along Highway 138, near Gorman Post Road, according to Officer Stephan Brandt of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.

A call was placed to CHP at 9:41 a.m. An ambulance was sent to the scene on a medical call, but was later cancelled.

CHP officials did not have the circumstances surrounding the death, noting the case was still under investigation by the medical examiners.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.

 

Matt Fernandez is a local news reporter for The Signal. He is a 2017 graduate of UCLA and his previous work experience includes the Daily Bruin newspaper and Variety magazine, where he focused on arts and entertainment news. Fernandez has lived in Santa Clarita since 1998.

