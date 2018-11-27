Boy on bike struck by vehicle in Stevenson Ranch

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A boy riding his bicycle in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday afternoon was hit by a vehicle, injured and then a short time later, airlifted to a pediatric hospital.

The extent of the boy’s injuries was not disclosed.

The collision happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Stevenson Ranch Parkway and Poe Parkway, said Supervisor Melanie Flores, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“This call was a vehicle versus bicycle,” she said.

Paramedics dispatched to the crash site transferred the injured boy to a rescue helicopter inside a fenced area on Poe Parkway, Flores said.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigating circumstances surrounding the collision remained at the scene for more than an hour.

“They just cleared the scene,” Lt. Andy Dahring said at 3:25 p.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt