Change the Way You Hear the World

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dr. Kevin Bolder, AU.D Audiology Associates

Just like any other technology, hearing aids are always evolving to become more intuitive, perform better and improve the user’s experience.

Today’s hearing aids are designed to be small, discreet and compatible with your lifestyle. For example, new technology from Oticon works seamlessly with accessories to change the way you hear the world around you.

A few of the latest updates from Oticon include:

The Oticon ON app

With the Oticon ON App, you can connect your Oticon Opn hearing aids to other Internet-connected devices. This allows you to receive information directly to your hearing aids such as: a notification when the doorbell rings, the weather forecast, news alerts, and more. You can also control the lights in your house, security systems or smart appliances in your kitchen. The possibilities are endless.

The ConnectClip

With the ConnectClip, you can make hands-free phone calls and stream music from your smartphone. It transmits a call directly to both of your hearing aids, and the built-in microphones receive your voice, so you can be heard clearly by the person you are speaking with.

This is also true for video calls using apps such as Skype and Facetime. You can even listen to someone speaking from a distance using the remote microphone functionality. The ConnectClip is compatible with Apple and Android devices.

The Oticon TV adapter

Avoid arguments with your family over the volume of the TV. Oticon’s TV Adapter allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows directly to your hearing aids while leaving the volume at a comfortable level for others.

To schedule a consultation to explore this new technology, please call Audiology Associates at (661) 284-1900. Patrice Rifkind, Au.D. and Kevin Bolder, Au.D are two of the best in Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valley.

Visit our website at www.AudiologyAssociates.net or stop by our office located at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 100, Valencia.

We are hearing health care excellence.