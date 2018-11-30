Chess group to help Woolsey Fire victims with its own tournament in Stevenson Ranch

By Ryan Mancini

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Through a series of games and lessons for guests of all ages, the California Youth Chess League is holding a chess tournament at the Stevenson Ranch Library on Saturday to support victims of the disastrous Woolsey Fire.

“We were trying to think of what we could do,” said Angie Nelson, CYCL’s program director. “It was like something small that was within our capability.”

Multiple chess sets will be offered to players of all ages, including bughouse chess, monster chess and king of the mountain, Nelson said. Those who stop by to play will have the chance to play chess at short intervals with world grandmaster Tatev Abrahamyan, and learn more about the game from Off Da Rook blogger and chess player Jennifer Vallens.

Players who listen to Vallens’ lesson have the chance to win the prize of a travel chess set with a clock. Children will also have other chances to win prizes from CYCL by completing a chess sheet and playing chess, Nelson added.

This tournament is also operated by Sean’s Fund, a fundraising outlet that helps give financial support to children who cannot pay for chess classes and tournaments, as well as for private lessons for children across the Santa Clarita Valley.

CYCL will accept donations of $20 and higher. The proceeds collected will go to the North Valley Community Foundation, which will provide direct relief and support for families who lost their homes in the Woolsey Fire burn area, Nelson said.

“It could have been any of us had the wind blown differently,” Nelson said. “It was just really close to home.”

The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to guests 4 years old and above. Registration is not required to attend. The library is located at 25950 The Old Road.

Those unable to attend but still wish to donate can contact Nelson at angied19@gmail.com.