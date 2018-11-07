Citizen group gets update on Whittaker Bermite cleanup

By Jim Holt

1 hour ago

As the cleanup of Whittaker-Bermite winds down, the watchdog group created to monitor its progress is scheduled to be updated on those final efforts at a public meeting Wednesday.

The Whittaker Bermite Citizens’ Advisory Committee is set to meet at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, beginning at 7 p.m.

The update presented at the CAG meeting is the second of two such updates scheduled for Wednesday.

Participants in a multi-jurisdictional meeting that includes cleanup stakeholders are expected to hear the latest developments about the cleanup at Santa Clarita City Hall beginning at 3:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

Both updates are presented by the man who has overseen the cleanup for several years – Jose Diaz, project manager of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, a division of the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Diaz has forecast over the last few months that the cleanup of close to 1,000 acres in the heart of the SCV will be completed by year’s end.

