City announces Veterans Day ceremony

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

When Santa Clarita Councilman Bob Kellar received his draft notice in 1965, a World War I soldier and friend, Mr. Rose, gave him a special nickel he wanted back at Kellar’s return from the war.

“I gave that nickel to a man who went and fought in WWII, and he brought the nickel back to me,” Rose said to Kellar, according to the councilman. “Bob, you’re going to bring that nickel back to me.”

And that’s precisely what he did.

This Nov. 11, Kellar is encouraging all local service members to carry a nickel for Mr. Rose and attend the annual Veterans Day ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall.

Hosted by the city of Santa Clarita and the Veterans Day Committee for all members of the community, the event will not only observe Veterans Day but also recognize the 100th anniversary of WWI’s end.

The event is scheduled to begin with a tolling of the Bells of Peace, which commemorates the centennial of the end of the Great War. A reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields” and a musical performance of “Over There,” which were produced during the war, are also on the program schedule. The ceremony is set to include a changing of the flags, with the City Council and local veterans to address attendees.

At its Oct. 23 regular meeting, the City Council issued a proclamation to recognize the war’s centennial.

“On Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., it was referred to as the war to end all wars,” said Mayor Laurene Weste at the meeting. “It didn’t …This war changed everything for the entire world.”

More than 4.5 million Americans served during the four-year Great War, with an estimated 300 soldiers from the Los Angeles County who lost their lives.

“We’d like you to please come join us and honor all who have served to keep this nation free,” said Weste. “Our prayers and support for them and their families is the most important thing we can do to preserve our nation’s freedom.”

The Veterans Historical Plaza is located at 24275 Walnut St. For more information, contact the city’s Communications Manager Carrie Lujan at clujan@santa-clarita.com or at 661-255-4314.