City to hold public hearings for Plum Canyon annexation

By Tammy Murga

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to hold public hearings regarding the Plum Canyon annexation, which would add a portion of the future Skyline Ranch development into the city.

Public hearings are set with the city for Pardee Homes Inc. and Tri Pointe Homes Inc., and for Plum Canyon Master, LLC.

Upon approval of the annexation on Oct. 10, the L.A. County Local Agency Formation Commission scheduled a protest hearing. If no protest is made during the hearing, the annexation would be set to record for both Skyline Ranch and for a vesting tentative tract map, which includes about 75 acres for development of up to 411 residential homes on Plum Canyon Road, south of Fire Station 128.

This would also call for an estimated 1,925 acres of Skyline Ranch to be developed under the city. The development is currently in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

If the City Council agrees to enter into a pre-annexation agreement, which is being asked to be granted on Tuesday, then it must agree to specific terms and conditions before the annexation to the city.

Permitted uses, setbacks and architectural design elements are among the development standards that would have to be accepted by the city for the development project.

The Plum Canyon annexation consists of more than 3,000 acres, generally located northeast of the existing jurisdictional boundary of the city, along Plum Canyon Road, west of Sierra Highway, south of Vasquez Canyon Road and north of the city on Sand Canyon Road, in the unincorporated area of L.A. County, according to the city agenda report.

Also on Tuesday, the City Council is expected to appoint those who will represent Santa Clarita on the governing board of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition, as well as award multiple service contracts for landscape maintenance.