COC football picks up 16 honors in SCFA postseason awards

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The Southern California Football Association released its 2018 postseason awards on Thursday and 16 College of the Canyons football players plus head coach Ted Iacenda were amongst the honorees.

Iacenda was named the National Division, Northern League Coach of the Year, the second time he’s won the award. He also took home the award in his rookie campaign in 2013. Iacenda guided the Cougars to a 10-0 regular season record.

Freshman linebacker and Valencia alumnus Tariq Speights was named the Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead a No. 1 ranked Canyons defense that held its opponents to an average of 9.5 points per game in the regular season.

Speights logged 76 total tackles (53 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also had eight tackles for loss and an interception.

Quarterback Wyatt Eget was a unanimous 2018 First Team Offense selection as was wide receiver Brandon Pierce.

Eget threw for 2084 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added three touchdowns on the ground. Pierce had 47 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns.

Raeshawn Roland was a unanimous selection for the First Team Defense. He had 17 tackles and four interceptions.

The other Cougars to make the First Team Offense are: sophomore offensive lineman Nicholas Harman, sophomore wide receiver Leroy Deshazor and freshman kicker Tanner Brown.

The other Cougars to make the First Team Defense are: sophomore safety Shaddrick Lowery Jr., sophomore linebacker KJ Latu and sophomore defensive linemen Gio Ramirez and Tofa Faingaa.

Canyons had five players earn Second Team honors. Linebackers Charles Ike and Johnny Morrison III made the Second Team Defense. Center Jordan Palmer, wide receiver Jarrin Pierce and running back Cayden Dunn were named to the Second Team Offense.