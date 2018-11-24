Deputies investigating at least 12 Castaic RV burglaries

By Caleb Lunetta

41 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigators are investigating the early Saturday morning burglary of at least a dozen recreational vehicles in Castaic.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were called to an RV storage lot located on the 28000 block of Castaic Canyon Road due to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Once on the scene, law enforcement personnel reported that they could “positively see 12 RV’s that had been broken into, and we have seven known victims,” said Bauer.

“We’ll have more victims coming in on Monday once they get back from the holiday,” said Bauer.

Law enforcement has been able to determine in their initial reports that the burglars targeted motorhomes and trailers that were stocked with the items “someone would need to live outside of their home.”

“These RV’s carry an enormous amount of electronics, from televisions, to stereos, to cameras to just regular household items,” said Bauer.

Law enforcement has also been able to determine that the burglars came in “at some point during the night” and were able to bypass the gate locks and security for the RV housing facility.

“These are all cases of felony vehicle burglary because everything was locked up,” Bauer said.

What law enforcement is now trying to determine is who their suspects should be, because as of Saturday, investigators had not taken anyone into custody in connection to the burglaries.

“We’re working our connections to see who might be responsible for this,” said Bauer. “We have some ideas, but we’re still working on it.”

Those with information about the incident or believe that they might be victims are encouraged to reach out to the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.