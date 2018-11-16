UPDATE: Deputies investigating Newhall shooting near gas station

By Perry Smith

24 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a car-to-car shooting Friday night in Newhall.

A dispute around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station at Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue led to a shooting between two cars at the station, according to witnesses on the scene Friday.

“We have three detained,” said Lt. Leo Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Sheriff’s Station officials said one vehicle and three individuals were in their custody, but the individuals’ involvement in the shooting was not immediately known.

“We have one primary vehicle that was involved and we’ve taken that for evidence,” Bauer said. “We recovered a handgun and multiple shell casings from two different locations.”

The two parties apparently got into their vehicles and fled the scene after the shooting, with one car ultimately crashing on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, just before it transitions into the Interstate 5 freeway.

Bauer added that there was a vehicle outstanding, “a gray or silver Chrysler or Dodge truck.”

He called it an unusual situation due to the unknown elements shortly after the incident.

“As of right now, we don’t know the reason for the shooting, and we don’t know the background,” he said. “For right now, it’s a very unusual investigation, but it’s an active investigation.”

The car crashed into a vehicle that was not believed to be involved in the incident, officials said.

No injuries were reported to emergency officials at the scene of the crash, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials who reportedly staged near the scene of the crash at Weldon Summit, but were not reportedly called in to transport any injured parties, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We received a report of a shooting at 8:29 p.m.,” Pickett said. “Whenever there’s a call for a shooting, we stage away from the location until the law enforcement clears the scene for us to go in.”

Fire officials never received an additional alert, meaning they were not needed to transport or treat anyone for injuries.

One of the vehicle’s occupants was also still being sought by law enforcement officials.