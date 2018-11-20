Deputies respond to possible assault with deadly weapon in Newhall

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect at Newhall residence Tuesday.

“It was an assault with a firearm, but (the suspect) didn’t fire at the person,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring.

After the first call came in at 4:50 p.m., for the initial incident on Race Street in Newhall, deputies then obtained information that led them to a home in an apartment building on the the 24900 block of Walnut Street, about 1 mile northwest of the initial crime scene.

Officials on scene reported that deputies made callouts to the suspect in the residence in both English and Spanish, asking for the suspect to “come out through the front door with your hands up.”

After about 25 minutes of speaking through the loudspeaker, deputies detained one man and placed him in the back of a sheriff’s department SUV, according to witnesses on scene.

Deputies did have one suspect in custody, but as of 6:45 p.m. officials were still on scene investigating, according to Dahring.