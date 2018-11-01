Econowatch: Take a Peek Inside SCV’s Industrial and Commercial Buildings

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Holly Schroeder President and CEO of SCVEDC

When many residents drive around the Santa Clarita Valley on their way to work, shopping or school drop-off, they rarely pause to consider what is going on in the large, industrial buildings they pass by.

In fact, when I ask most people about what types of businesses are in the region, they usually respond with a list of their favorite restaurants and stores, or even their salon, dry cleaner, insurance provider and bank.

What you may not realize is that the SCV is home to many companies and manufacturers in a whole host of industries. Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing, with its long history throughout Southern California, claims many of them.

Our strength in manufacturing set the stage for other sectors to flourish in the SCV; most notably, biotech.

Our region is well-known for the innovative medical device companies that are solving critical health issues for patients. These devices have a wide variety of applications for patients suffering from everything from hearing loss or pain, to tremors or autoimmune diseases. Advanced Bionics and Boston Scientific Neuromodulation are just two leaders in this industry developing implantable device technologies right in our own backyard. Bioness, another SCV-based medical device company, has developed an external device to help patients regain independence, function, and mobility after stroke, MS, Cerebral Palsy or traumatic brain Injury.

Many people know that the Santa Clarita Valley is where many TV shows and movies are filmed. We are conveniently located inside the 30-mile zone and are well-known as one of the most film-friendly communities in Southern California.

If you want to learn more about the inspiring companies in the Santa Clarita Valley, check out our new podcast, SCV Means Business. In each episode, I interview a leader from a great SCV company to learn what they do and how they make a difference in our community. I am regularly amazed by the innovation, creativity, and dedication of our businesses. I hope you’ll enjoy learning about them through this podcast as much as I have.

Holly Schroeder is president and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Visit www.scved.org/podcast for more information.