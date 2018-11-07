ELECTION UPDATE: Hill, Acosta, council incumbents win, and more

By Tim Whyte

2 mins ago

After vote tallies continued overnight, the numbers have been updated and all local races have unofficial results with 100 percent of the precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning. Visit The Signal’s Election Center for complete results of local races and updates on statewide contests, some of which are still awaiting the last few precincts to be counted.

In local races, Katie Hill edges incumbent Steve Knight for the 25th Congressional District seat, while incumbent Dante Acosta fends off a challenge by Christy Smith for the 38th Assembly District. Incumbent Tom Lackey defeated challenger Steve Fox in the 36th Assembly District.

All three incumbents — Laurene Weste, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda — won re-election to the Santa Clarita City Council.

On the education front, incumbent Joan MacGregor won re-election to the Area 5 seat on the College of the Canyons board, defeating challenger Ann-Marie Bjorkman. In the William S. Hart Union High School District, Bob Jensen was re-elected to the Area 2 seat and Joe Messina was re-elected to the Area 5 seat.

In the Newhall School District, Donna Rose won the Area 2 seat that was left vacant when Smith chose to run for the Assembly. And, in the Saugus Union School District, David Barlavi won the Area 1 seat left vacant by Paul De La Cerda’s decision to not seek re-election, and incumbent Chris Trunkey won re-election to Area 5. In Area 2, longtime incumbent board member Judy Umeck was unseated by challenger Laura Arrowsmith.

You can get the details on these races, plus countywide and statewide election results, at The Signal’s Election Center.