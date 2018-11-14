Former Valencia High School varsity baseball coach sentenced to one year probation for theft

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Former Valencia High School varsity baseball coach Jared Snyder was sentenced Wednesday to one year probation, with more than $14,000 in paid restitution after having completed 460 hours of community service.

The sentencing in a courtroom of the Criminal Justice Center took place two full years after Snyder pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft.

Snyder’s plea was a negotiated settlement in which he agreed to complete 300 hours of community service and pay the $14,129 in restitution to Valencia High School.

The former baseball coach was placed on administrative leave in March 2014 by the William S. Hart Union High School District after questions arose about fundraising. He resigned in December 2014.

Snyder was charged with misappropriation of public funds in January 2015 and ordered to stand trial.

On Jan. 21, 2015, he pleaded not guilty to a seven-count felony complaint alleging misappropriation of public funds by a public officer, embezzlement by a public officer and grand theft by embezzlement. He accepted the plea agreement in November 2016.

