Fresno gang member arrested on Lyons Ave. after fighting deputies

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

A Fresno man was arrested after reportedly getting into a gas station altercation with sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning.

Deputies arrested Ramon Curiel, 37, of Fresno, on suspicion of several charges after the early-morning incident in Newhall.

At around 2 a.m., deputies were called to a Chevron gas station on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue in what would eventually evolve into a “use of force incident,” according to Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“It was a Fresno gangster who was causing a problem because he thought he didn’t get his gas,” Becerra said.

The suspect got into an “immediate altercation” with the responding sheriff’s personnel, Becerra said. Curiel then reportedly tried to the flee the scene, but responding law enforcement personnel were able to detain him.

Deputies reportedly found a gun on Curiel and arrested him for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a felony, Becerra said. Curiel was then transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, where he was also charged with assault of a peace officer and evading a peace officer, according to station arrest records.