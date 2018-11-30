Hart’s Michael Colangelo invited to Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

It’s no surprise Hart’s Michael Colangelo got invited to this year’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

He’s been putting in work on the football field since the day he stepped onto Hart’s campus as a freshman.

Still, he couldn’t help but get excited when he got the official letter that said he had made the annual event.

“The experience itself is once-in-a-lifetime. Being able to play in that type of stadium. It’s always fun to compete in any sort of way,” Colangelo said. “With the season over, it gives me one last game before I move onto the next level. It should be a great experience as a competitor.”

The Blue-Grey Bowl provides a terrific opportunity for players looking to impress scouts and who are trying to earn a scholarship at the college level.

With Colangelo having already committed to Claremont McKenna, the game means so much more to him than trying to garner more attention for himself.

It’s about playing with some of the best in the country and learning from former NFL players who are there to teach the eager youngsters.

A few former players in particular who will be coaching have Colangelo extremely giddy.

“The coaches include Brian Dawkins, Randall Cunningham. Some big names,” he said. “Especially being an Eagles fan too, it’s pretty crazy. I’m excited.”

Colangelo was named to the All-Foothill defensive first team this season after playing a crucial role in the Indians’ secondary. He logged 28 total tackles on the season — 11 of the solo variety — in addition to three pass deflections.

Earning that honor, in addition to being invited to the Blue-Grey Bowl, has capped off a stellar high school career for one of Hart’s leaders.

“The recognition is great, especially when you put so much work into the game,” Colangelo said. “The past for years, every offseason, 24-7 grinding. When it pays off in the end, it’s awesome.”

The Blue-Grey Bowl will take place on Monday, Jan. 14 at the home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. Kick off is set for 1:30 CST and the game will be televised on ESPN3.

This will be the first time Colangelo steps onto a non-high school field (or the College of the Canyons field where Hart plays its home games).

Colangelo said he’s just going to take it all in and appreciate the opportunity he has to play on such a prolific stage.

“Being on the field and just looking around is probably going to be surreal to me,” he said. “Not a lot of people get to step on that field, so being able to play on it is going to give me an awesome feeling.”