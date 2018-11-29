Henry Mayo announces new blood test that detects heart attacks faster

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Now patients of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with heart attack symptoms will have a faster, more accurate gauge on how severe their cardiological health is, thanks to a new blood test.

The new high-sensitivity troponin blood test detects heart attacks up to three times faster, doctors said at the Henry Mayo Center on Wednesday. Now patients can get results in three hours, when the norm before was 15, said Bud Lawrence, medical director of Henry Mayo’s emergency department.

The hospital is the first in Los Angeles County and one of the few around the country to offer the new test, Lawrence said, although it has been studied in Europe and is considered cutting edge.

“We give patients a ‘heart score,’ along with this troponin test, and in one hour of getting the test back we can know with a high degree of confidence whether they had a heart attack,” he said. “If the answer is no, we can now send those patients home, as opposed to the old days when they’d have to stay in the hospital and we’d have to do more blood tests.”

The test detects troponin levels with different values between men and women, said cardiologist Shahe Garabedian. Men have higher levels of troponin in their blood streams compared to women, so different norms are measured in the new test that were not accounted for in its previous renditions.

Garabedian said if a patient has been experiencing chest pains for six hours or longer, then they administer one troponin test that can accurately tell their level of susceptibility to a heart attack. If they have been experiencing the pains for six hours or less, then two draws are needed. Before, patients would have to do multiple draws even if they had had pains for a long time, he said.

Laboratory supervisor Greg Gibbs, who oversaw the validations to run the test before it was approved for use, said the testing to approve the new test began in early 2017. It was implemented at the hospital earlier this month.

“It’s the same mechanism as before, we’re testing for the same thing,” he said. “But it’s the sensitivity of the test.”

Now, with the new sensitivity, patients will also spend less time in hospice care because they can accurately gauge their results and faster, said cardiovascular program manager Tamar Avakian.

“This new assay allows us to do ‘rapid rule out,’ with most shorter intervals for testing,” she said. “The test is so sensitive that if we’re confident their pain started six hours ago and we get that first test, and the troponin levels are undetectable, and they don’t have other risk factors — for those subsets of patients, we can just do (vitamin) B1 (to help improve a thiamine deficiency) and done.”