JCI Santa Clarita seeks community support for 20th anniversary of Santa’s Helpers toy drive

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Junior Chamber International’s Santa Clarita chapter is again looking to help families in need this holiday season with its Santa’s Helpers toy drive.

Donation sites include Starbucks locations around town, the Hyatt Regency Valencia, the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, LA Police Gear, Poole and Shaffery, the Priscilla and Chelsey @ Sola Salon Studios, the two Unruh Spine Centers, the Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA, Top Knot Loft, the Closet on Main and the Santa Clarita Magazine.

There will be a special event at the close of the drive on Dec. 15 at the Ice Station Valencia, where 250 local children will receive toys and enjoy an evening of pizza, cake, face painting, crafts, ice skating and pictures with Santa.

JCI SCV plans to work with the Child and Family Center, Single Mothers Outreach and Family Promise on making sure that all toys will go to families within the Santa Clarita Valley. Any leftover toys are planned to be donated to other causes, such as the children’s ward at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The drive is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the JCI chapter’s longest-running project as well.

JCI is looking for sponsors from the community, said organizer Sharlene Duzick.

For more information on toy box locations, interested participants can email the organization at volunteer4santa@gmail.com or visit the website at jcisantaclarita.com.