Landscape Development expands into Las Vegas with NewTex Landscape purchase

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Valencia-based Landscape Development Inc. has expanded its operations into Las Vegas with its recent asset purchase of NewTex Landscape Inc.

Landscape Development’s maintenance division, Enhanced Landscape Management, acquired the Nevada company, which has established a strong, local reputation for quality and customer service relating primarily to commercial landscape maintenance and tree service.

The staff of about 120 employees is being retained, including field personnel and management, according to a news release Thursday.

NewTex owner Michael Martinez will join Enhanced Landscape Management as regional manager, saying the acquisition presents an opportunity for growth.

“What started as a relationship between companies working to develop and deploy new technologies turned into an opportunity for us to align and grow stronger together,” Martinez said in a statement. “LDI/ELM has a strong track record of stability, growth, employee development and know-how when it comes to acquisitions. This made me comfortable in my decision to align with them and be part of their future growth, management and innovations to come.”

The purchase is said to expand operations of Landscape Development Inc., founded in 1983, ahead of its 12 regional office throughout California and now in southern Nevada.

In Sept. the maintenance division also concluded the purchase of another landscaping firm, Valencia-based Chateau Landscape. Since that purchase, Landscape Development Inc.’s annual revenue totaled to more than $100 million.

“This is an exciting addition to our LDI family and one which will bolster our presence in key markets,” Gary Horton, Landscape Development Inc. president and CEO, said in a statement on the NewTex purchase. “This acquisition also allows us to provide additional services to our existing clients who operate in both California and Nevada. We continue to pursue acquisition opportunities to grow our business and provide best-in-class service to our valued clients.”

Newtex will keep its brand identity for a limited time, before an expanded line of services is set to be added in the Las Vegas area, including commercial construction, erosion control, hydroseeding and design.

Ron Reitz, Enhanced Landscape Management Division President, said the acquisition brings a wealth of new talent into the team as the company extends its reach into Nevada for the first time.

“It has been a goal of our company to stretch outside of California for some time now and this opportunity brought us together with a great team of professionals in the Southern Nevada market,” Reitz said in a statement.