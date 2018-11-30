Local roundup: Trinity boys basketball splits games, SCCS boys basketball wins, girls soccer falls

Trinity Classical Academy fell to Desert Christian 51-46 in the first game of the Desert Christian Tournament on Friday.

Kyle Fields led the Knights in scoring with 13 points. Zack Totten chipped in 12 and Daniel Monroe scored six in the loss.

In the second game, the Knights rebounded with a 65-43 win against Cobalt.

Fields scored 17 points and tallied three steals. Zach Totten added 13 points and another seven rebounds while Niko Figuereo chipped in scoring 10 points and dishing out three assists.

The Knights play again today at 12 p.m. against Summit at Desert Christian Middle School.

Boys basketball

SCCS 63, Mission Bay 62

Santa Clarita Christian School beat Mission Bay in the Battle Zone Tournament on Friday.

The Cardinals move to 4-2 on the season and advance to the next round of the tournament with their opponent still TBA.

Girls soccer

La Reina 8, SCCS 2

Ashley Rens and Sydney Boswell each scored a goal for the Cardinals, who next play Buckley next at 6 p.m. at Central Park on Monday.