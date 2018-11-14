Man accused of attempted murder for grabbing steering wheel

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Los Angeles security officer is behind bars today with bail set at $2 million on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly — as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman — grabbing the steering wheel and saying “we’re both going to die.”

Olgat Saintjean, 31, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Sunday shortly before 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, about mid-afternoon, he and a woman were in a vehicle travelling on Lake Hughes Road, about 17 miles north of Castaic Road, authorities said.

That stretch of Lake Hughes Road is marked by many curves and steep ravines.

The victim and the suspect were in a relationship, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.

“The victim was driving and the suspect was a passenger,” she said.

“Then, at one point, the suspect grabbed the steering wheel and said, ‘Were both going to die,’ causing the vehicle to crash,” Miller said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The collision was considered minor, with sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department reporting no details on the collision.

Deputies arrested Saintjean at the scene of the collision.

