Motorist killed after car plunges 400 feet down Castaic ravine

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A motorist is dead after his car plunged over a cliff and down a 400-foot ravine in Castaic late Wednesday.

The incident happened a “couple of days ago” with no witnesses to the incident, Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said late Wednesday afternoon.

“Some hikers were down in the ravine and saw the vehicle,” he said. “They investigated and saw the body.”

The discovery was made at approximately 4 p.m., about one mile north of Lake Hughes Road on Ridge Route Road.

“This was a solo vehicle went over the embankment,” Greengard said.

“There was one dead at the scene,” he said, describing the deceased man as the “solo occupant” of a 2013 Jetta.

About 4:05 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the remote stretch of Ridge Route Road, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“Paramedics found the person dead on arrival,” she said, noting firefighters estimated the drop to be about 400 feet.

At 5 p.m., paramedics were waiting for officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to arrive.

Getting to the crash site, however, proved a challenge for emergency response crews.

“They’re going to have a difficult time retrieving the vehicle,” Greengard said.

“They may not be able to get the vehicle out of there today,” he said, noting the body of the deceased man would be turned over to the coroner.

CHP officers are investigating the incident, Greengard said.

