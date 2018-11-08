North Hills man sentenced to 16 months in prison for fleeing deputies

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

An unemployed North Hills man arrested in August after he was pursued through Newhall by deputies staking out a fast food restaurant was sentenced two weeks ago to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to fleeing a pursuing peace officer.

Jose Cortez, 27, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court on Oct. 23 where he pleaded no contest to one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly, said Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Cortez was arrested near 15th Street in Newhall shortly before noon on Aug. 3.

Once deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station learned Cortez had allegedly issued a threat against a woman, they moved in on the McDonald’s Restaurant at Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road.

When the suspect arrived at the restaurant, he took off in his car, travelling southbound on Railroad Avenue.

The suspect reached speeds of 65 mph, until he arrived at 14th Street, where he turned right.

“It was a pursuit,” Lt. Leo Bauer said in August, noting the pursuit led deputies onto 11th Street and onto Newhall Avenue near 15th Street, where the suspect was ordered out of the car, and to lie face down on the ground.

