Swadeshi Cultural Group to hold cultural show on Dec. 1

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

As the year closes, the Swadeshi Cultural Group will hold their annual Indian cultural show at the Newhall Family Theatre on Dec. 1.

One of several events held during the year, this show will feature various performances from all across India, said director Kiran Kamboj.

“This is, as an organization, a way of celebrating the holidays,” she said.

A nonprofit, the cultural group is dedicated to spreading awareness of Indian traditions and customs, while also keeping in contact with Indian residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Kamboj said this event was especially important for children who attend to learn not only traditional Indian styles of dress and dance but also traditions originating from each state and union territory.

“We want the local Indian community and the younger generation to be a part of the heritage and to know that,” she said. “We hope they learn to share their roots.”

The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission for children 10 and up will cost $10, $5 for children ages 3-9 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets can be paid with cash only and will be sold at the door on the day of and before at Royal Tandoor restaurant.

Anyone interested in performing, volunteering or sponsoring can send an email to SwadeshiUS@gmail.com. Questions can also be sent to that email address, or call (661) 904-4069 or visit swadeshiusa.org.