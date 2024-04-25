‘Lone Star,’ ‘Laundry and Bourbon’ coming to The Main

News release

Two classic one-act comedies written by the late James McLure are coming to The Main in Old Town Newhall for a two-weekend run starting May 10.

The plays tell the story of a small 1970s Texas town from two very different perspectives.

In the first play, “Laundry and Bourbon,” Elizabeth, Hattie and Amy Lee share a daily tradition of sipping bourbon, folding laundry and swapping local gossip about the men in act two.

In the second play, “Lone Star,” the audience meets the men of the same town: Roy, his younger brother Ray, and Cletis. They are set up outside a local bar sharing tales of their glory days. Roy, however, is a Vietnam veteran and has problems of his own.

The production, directed and produced by Eric Clarke, opens May 10-12 for two weekends through May 17-19. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets ($18-$20) available at the door or at LoneStar.eventbrite.com.