Turning the page on football records in the Foothill League

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Records were meant to be broken, especially with all the talent coming out of the Foothill League. A whole lot of them came tumbling down during this historic season.

But one team soared higher than they ever had before: West Ranch.

Picking up the most wins in program history (nine) as well as capturing that elusive first playoff win against Silverado, the Wildcats set the precedent for what could be accomplished in just a few years.

Setting the single-season passing yards record (2,752) and the passing touchdowns record (25) senior quarterback Weston Eget broke the single-game passing yardage record (431) and yards per completion (30.8) in a 46-14 win over Canyon.

Eget finishes his career throwing for 3,742 yards and 33 touchdowns in two seasons as the field general for the Wildcats.

Running back Ryan Camacho set the single-game rushing record with 332 yards and the single-season rushing record with 1,919 yards. He also broke the single-season rushing touchdown record with 28 and the single-game rushing touchdown record with five. Ryan finished setting the total career yards mark with 2,479. Defensively, he intercepted seven passes in 2018 to finish his career with 17.

Wide receiver Jovan Camacho ended the season with 1,344 receiving yards to go along with 13 receiving touchdowns, ending his career with 2,369 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in his three-year career.

Having one of the stingiest defenses in the Foothill League, the Saugus defense assisted on 68-of-80 total tackles against West Ranch, breaking previous number (44) set earlier in the season.

In the same game, Saugus picked off West Ranch four times with Cade Gallagher, Robert Vegam Devin Thompson and Matthew Ballentine all intercepting a pass.

In a 63-0 win over Taft, Saugus kicker Colton Dolder kicked-off 10 times for the Cents en route to 594 kickoff yards and nine touchbacks, both of which are program records, according to MaxPreps.com.

Valencia senior punter Luke Fowble had 15 punts land inside the 20-yard line in 11 games.

The Vikings also tied a single-season record causing 10 fumbles on the year, matching the previous records set in 2009 and 2011.

The Grizzlies racked up 215 kickoff return yards from four different players in a 53-16 loss to West Ranch on Friday, Sept. 28. Sophomore Antonio Abrego broke out for 131 yards on three returns, setting a new record of 97 yards on one return.

Grizzlies punter Carson Farber had 4-of-5 punts land inside the 20-yard line against Fullerton tying the record set in 2011 and 2014.