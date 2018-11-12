UPDATE: Two hurt, one critically, in Stevenson Ranch crash

By Jim Holt

36 mins ago

Two people were hurt, one critically, and rushed to the hospital Monday morning following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch.

The crash happened at 9:05 a.m. on Pico Canyon Road, between The Old Road and Constitution Avenue.

“A gold Toyota Avalon, facing east, preparing to make a left turn from the Coco’s parking lot located west of The Old Road, just south of Pico Canyon Road, pulled into the path of travel of a gray Jeep Wrangler traveling south,” Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said.

“It resulted in a broadside collision,” he said.

“The driver of the Toyota was subsequently transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital with unknown, but suspected grave injuries,” Greengard said.

A firefighter from Fire Station 73 who responded to the call described the seriously hurt patient as critical.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of The Old Road to facilitate the investigation and vehicle towing.

