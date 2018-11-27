Valencia auto clinic looks to donate car to community member for 5th year

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The car repair clinic 360 Auto Clinic is refurbishing yet another car this holiday season to help the community.

This year, the car that will be donated to a Santa Clarita resident in need is a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder, said auto clinic owner and President Serjik Ghahramanians.

A special ceremony will take place on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the clinic to formally give the close-to-brand-new vehicle to a lucky Santa Claritan.

“We had one of our customers who did a really good job of taking care of his car before he decided it would be too expensive to repair, but then he thought it was a good cause and donated to our program,” Ghahramanians said. “So on Dec. 22, we’ll hand the keys to the car over to the new owner.”

Work on the car begins next week and takes around five to six days.

The clinic is now taking nominations of people who would benefit from receiving the car. Interested participants can pick up an application to nominate friends and family or email 360autoclinic@gmail.com for a PDF version.

In previous years, between 40 to 60 residents on average are nominated. The tradition has continued over the years when residents donate cars in lieu of replacing broken engines or fixing inoperative transmissions.

“If you know people who need this sort of transportation, please nominate them and let us know,” Ghahramanians said.

The company moved to Santa Clarita from La Crescenta in 2016 but has done the giveaway since 2013. This will be their fifth year refurbishing the car.

360 Auto Clinic is located at 23520 Valencia Blvd.