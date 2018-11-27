Valencia roommates arrested after alleged fight

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two Valencia men, identified as roommates, were arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday — one on a felony charge, the other on a misdemeanor — after they allegedly got into a fight when an argument turned physical.

In this case, “physical” means one man allegedly slammed another’s head into a cinder block, sheriff’s officials said.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a disturbance on the 22800 block of Decoro Drive, at Seco Canyon Road.

“It started as a verbal argument that turned physical between both parties,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.

“There was reportedly a dispute between two adult males that are in a roommate situation,” she said. “It started as a verbal argument that turned physical between both parties.”

“At some point (a 52-year-old suspect) allegedly slammed the other man’s head into a cinder block wall outside the home,” Miller said.

Deputies arrested both men — the 52-year-old unemployed Valencia man on felony assault charges and a 22-year-old Valencia man on misdemeanor battery charges.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt