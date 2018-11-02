Various Santa Clarita boutiques scheduled to open throughout November and December

By Michele Lutes

One-stop holiday shops are back and they are kicking off the season throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Holiday boutiques are scheduled to begin Nov. 3 and continue throughout November and December.

Boutique Fantastique

Saugus High School’s 29th annual Boutique Fantastique is scheduled Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place in the Saugus High gym, located at 21900 Centurion Way.

More than 100 vendors with Christmas decor, clothes, toys, food and more will fill the space as holiday music plays to get shoppers in the spirit.

“It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” Lisa Lin, boutique fantastique chair. “It’s one of the first boutiques of the season and it’s for a great cause.”

The event is put on by the PTSO and the money raised goes toward scholarships for the school’s graduating class.

The school gave out more than $16,000 in scholarships to its seniors last year, according to Saugus’ PTSO website.

Grace For Moms annual boutique 2018

Grace for Moms is scheduled to host its annual boutique Saturday at Grace Baptist Church off of Copper Hill.

Shoppers can explore more than 60 vendor booths, a bake sale, food trucks a raffle and family friendly activities.

The event admission is free and the doors are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Polka Dot Roadshow Holiday 2018 market

The Polka Dot Roadshow is a mercantile and art fair located off of Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event is scheduled Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

More than 65 Etsy-style pop-up shops will be under one roof at the one day event. The sellers specialize in handmade treats, home decor, vintage items, bath products, apparel and paper goods.

Valencia Boutique

Valencia High School’s Viking Foundation is scheduled to host a boutique Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held in the school’s large gym located on Smyth Drive across from the Valencia Ice Station.

More than 85 vendors, a silent auction benefiting Viking football, food and more will be at the event.

“It’s a good atmosphere,” said Sue Griffith, fundraising chair. “People (can) come and find unique items they are looking for as a special holiday gift.”

All proceeds go back to the Viking Foundation to benefit all grade levels at Valencia High School.

SCAA Holiday Boutique

The Santa Clarita Artists’ Association is scheduled to host its holiday boutique Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

The event will take place at Home Care Services Santa Clarita, located in suite 5 at 23340 Cinema Drive.

Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 12 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

One-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays are crafted by talented local artists.

Fine art, crafts, books, jewelry and small gift items will be on display.

Holiday treats and musical entertainment will also be present for shoppers to enjoy.