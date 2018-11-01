Woman hurt in rollover in Newhall

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a rollover crash in Newhall.

At 2:20 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to reports of a solo vehicle traffic collision on Sierra Highway at Newhall Avenue, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an overturned Chevrolet sport utility vehicle with a woman trapped inside it.

The incident happened in front of Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary on Sierra Highway.

Once freed from the wreckage, paramedics took the patient to the hospital.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the scene.

