2018 All-SCV girls golf team

For Noelle Song, golf season is never truly over. Even though her senior season with West Ranch ended in early November, she’s kept her usual practice schedule of being on the course just about every day with the hopes of playing well in tournaments and earning a spot on a college golf roster.

“Definitely consistency and being able to lead the course,” Song said of what she’s been working on recently.

Game management was a consistent theme in Song’s final prep season. Figuring out what her next move is helped her in her game and in life and also won her All-SCV girls golfer of the year.

At the start of her golf career, Song loved going for the big shot. Hitting it long and far was her forte, and still is, as evidenced by her title in this year’s Foothill League drive competition. But she’s learned that sometimes the biggest shot isn’t always the best.

“Even with when I was younger, that was main of my key problems is hitting the biggest shot I could but as for these last few years I learned to take a step back and take shorter shots,” Song said. “In the end it doesn’t matter how you get there as long as you get there.”

Last season, Song finished third in the final Foothill League standings behind state champion Zoe Campos and Paige Harrison – both of whom were fellow Wildcats.

Competition at the top of the Foothill League standings was tight this season, but Song managed to win at least a share of medalist in four of six league meets and was named the individual champion at the conclusion of the league season.

Song continued into playoffs, making it to the CIF SCGA SoCal Regional Championship after advancing through the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals and the CIF-SS Individual Finals.

“It has taught me to be really patient with the game and to really learn how to play the game to best of your ability,” she said of what the postseason taught her. “So that instance, being able to determine what club is the best choice and high school golf overall has been a huge experience on and off the field.”

Song frequently said throughout the season that the bonds between Foothill League girls golfers were incredibly tight this year. She still keeps in touch with her teammates in a group chat and has plans to play chica, a nine-hole game, or get in a few rounds with them.

For now, the focus is on making the next best move in order to play in college and become a better golfer.

“Sometimes you have to take a step back and look at what is offered to you and what your best plan of attack will be,” Song said. “Sometimes you have to hit shots that are not as spectacular-looking of a shot. However, it will give you a good approach shot to take your next one.”

Ashley Song, Valencia, junior

Song was Allison’s toughest competition this season in Foothill League play, winning medalist once and tying for it on another occasion. She was also runner-up in another two meets. She finished second overall in the individual standings and was part of a Vikings team that won the Foothill League team title.

Allison Hwang, West Ranch, freshman

In an impressive Foothill League prep golf debut, Hwang finished third in the overall individual standings. She was very consistent, with her high and low scores of the season varying by only four strokes. Hwang tied for medalist in league meet No. 3.

Sung Park, Valencia, sophomore

Park transferred into Valencia this season and made an instant impact. She was fourth in the individual rankings and was a medalist in the fourth league meet of the season. Park advanced with her teammates to the CIF-SS team championships and carded a team-low 11-over.

Meghan Silver, Hart, junior

Silver tied for third in the first league meet and for second in the third meet and was the only Indians golfer to finish in the top five in the individual rankings.

Jasmine Reblando, Golden Valley, sophomore

Reblando jumped from a 14th-place finish last season to a sixth-place finish this season. She was the lone Grizzly to earn a spot in the top 10 in the final standings. She also tied for runner-up in two league meets.

Honorable Mention

Canyon — Callie Gustafson

Golden Valley — Samantha McCray

Hart — Emma Allen

Saugus — Michelle Walker

Valencia — Jackie Rendall

West Ranch — Kati Pak