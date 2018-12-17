By Signal Staff

Every 1st, 2nd and 3rd Thursdays of the month, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Are you an artist frustrated with the lack of opportunities to draw in Santa Clarita? Come to ARTree Community Arts Center for a chance to really explore your creative potential using a live model. Just drop in and bring a pencil and paper. A $10 donation is requested. ARTree Community Arts Center 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 9132. Info: http://theartree.org/

Every third Thursday, 10 a.m. Newcomers and Friends will host their “Coffee Corner” for people to learn more about the club. Now in their 32nd year with 201 members, Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends. Enjoy monthly luncheons, activities, and trips. Call for location at a local restaurant. Info: (661) 259-0666, (661) 299-1834 or (661) 254-8796. Visit www.ncandf.com.

Fourth Wednesday of each month, 7-9 p.m. Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) will hold a support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of importance to all.

St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Rd, Valencia. Info: Jennifer (661) 254-2177 or pflagscv@gmail.com.

First and third Wednesdays of each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. During the Western Music Association Showcase, musicians and cowboy poets perform stories and songs of the romantic Old West, contemporary music of the American West, and songs of the open range and the American cowboy. To perform your Western music or poetry with them during this event, email wmacc@westernmusiccalifornia.org. El Trocadero Steakhouse, 24274 Main Street, Newhall Info: wmacc@westernmusiccalifornia.org.

First and Third Tuesdays of each month, 6:30 p.m., Second and fourth Mondays of each month, 7 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) holds a free support group focused on the families that need support, education and resources at Real Life Church, 23841 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia on Mondays, and at the Department of Mental Health, 23501 Cinema Dr. on Tuesdays. For more info call (818) 371-9381 or visit https://www.nami.org.

Third Monday of month, 7-8:30 p.m. The Santa Clarita Valley Young Democrats will hold their monthly meeting at the Round Table Pizza at 23254 Lyons Ave., Newhall. Info: https://www.facebook.com/scvyoungdemocrats/

Every Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Come out and try one of the fastest growing sports in Santa Clarita. Dragon boating has over 2,000 years of history behind it but here in Santa Clarita it is still relatively new at about 4 years old. We invite the community to come out to Castaic’s lower lake to give dragon boating a try. All equipment and parking will be provided free. All ages are welcome from 9 years old and up. Castaic Lake Dragonboat Club is for like minded paddlers who want to work out, belong to a community, and promote this sport for all to enjoy. We accept people of all ages and sizes with a great attitude! Castaic Lake Recreation, 32132 Castaic Lake Dr., Castaic, California. For more information please call 213-447-5707 or visit https://teamdragoneyes.my-free.website/

Every Monday, 10 a.m. Join us for a special Toddler Storytime at the Barnes and Noble Children’s Stage. Creekside Place, 23630 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: 661-254-6604.

Third Friday of the month, 11:30 a.m. The Santa Clarita Veteran Services will hold a meeting as a place for veterans to obtain information and services to make life more fulfilling.

University Center, Room 301, at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia. Info: scv-vets.org.

Third Thursday of the month, 10-11 a.m. Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver support group for Family and Caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and related Dementia to come together, exchange information on caregiving, talk through challenges, develop a support system and learn about community resources. Home Care Services, 23340 Cinema Dr., Valencia. Contact Suzi Fox (800) 808-4777, scvevents@homecaresantaclarita.com

Third Thursday of each month. 6:30-8 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group for caregivers, family, and friends assisting patients with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias. Our facilitators Mary Dembkowski and Debbie DiCorrado have been trained by the Alzheimer’s Association. And both have dealt with Alzheimer’s Disease personally while taking care of their mothers. Oakmont of Santa Clarita, 28650 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. Before attending please contact Debbie DiCorrado for info at (661) 993-2004 or dicorrado3@att.net. Please inquire about other available locations and dates.

First and third Thursday of every month, 7 p.m. The Valencia California Family History Center holds courses to help the community discover, preserve and share family histories. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355. Info: (661) 259-1347.

EVENTS BY DATE:

Monday, Dec. 17 From Dec. 15 until Dec. 30, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be transformed into a winter wonderland with thousands of colorful lights, carolers performing classic yuletide favorites and personalized meet-and-greets with Santa and his helpers.

Enjoy all the wonderful aromas of the season while satisfying your appetite and quenching your thirst with hot chocolate, cider, custom fudge, holiday-inspired funnel cake flavors and many other traditional favorites. Tickets cost $59.99-$84.99. Six Flags Magic Mountain 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events/holiday-in-the-park

Monday, Dec. 17 to Dec. 30. Come in your pajamas for a ride to the “”North Pole”” to visit with Santa on the “North Pole Express” or on the “Sugar Plum Express” on weekends. Enjoy storytelling, caroling, and cookies & chocolate milk while on board. Visit Santa’s Village in the park and ride the Carousel or shop at the Christmas Craft Booths. Tickets cost $32 or $22 for youth ages 2-12 and advanced reservations are required. 364 Main St, Fillmore, CA 93015. Info: (805) 524-2546 or visit http://fwry.com/holidaytrains.html.

Tuesday, Dec.18, 10:30 a.m. meet & Greet, 11 a.m. meeting and luncheon. Santa Clarita Republican Women Federation will hold a luncheon meeting at The Oaks, 26550 Heritage View Lane, Valencia. For cost and other questions please call (661) 347-1015. Reservations are required.

Wednesday, Dec. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join us for the SCV Chamber Business After Hours Holiday Mixer. Meet fellow Chamber members and business leaders and enjoy delectable hors d’oeuvres, seasonal beverages, and live music. Oakmont of Santa Clarita, 28650 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: Cheryl Ramirez, 661-702-6977 ext. 2002

Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Henry Mayo will hold a blood drive. To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: HenryMayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross. Refreshments and Snacks will be provided. Photo I.D. required. Henry Mayo Education Center 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Info: Emily Kim, (661) 200-1306.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Westfield Valencia will hold a Santa Paws event where guests can bring their pets to take a photo with Santa. 24201 West Valencia Blvd Suite 150 Valencia CA 91355. Info: (661) 254-0213

Wednesday, Dec. 26 to Friday, Dec. 28, 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ice Station Valencia will host a “Fantastic Creatures”-themed winter camp. Campers participate in lessons daily with our professional instructors, fun and age appropriate crafts and games with our counselors, and special activities like snow play, as well as an introduction to speed skating, curling, and hockey. 27745 North Smyth Drive Valencia California For information about cost: (661)775-8686 x221 or e-mail party@icestation.net.

Wednesday, Dec. 26. To Friday, Dec. 28., 8-11 a.m. Get ready for the winter basketball season. Greg Hayes, LA Clippers Youth Coach, leads the camp that includes ball handling, o ensive moves and shooting skills through fun drills and contests that are designed to help players of all ability levels. Camp participants should bring their own basketball to camp each day. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6-14 and costs $90. Santa Clarita Sports Complex 20870 Centre Pointe Pwy Santa Clarita 91355. Info: Santa Clarita Youth Sports, (661) 250-3700, purphayes15@gmail.com, http://santa-clarita.com/Seasons

Wednesday, December 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas for a magical one-hour train ride to “Return Santa to the North Pole.” While onboard visit with Santa. Enjoy storytelling, caroling, cookies & chocolate milk, too! Visit Santa’s Village, ride the Carousel & shop at the Christmas Craft Booths. Tickets cost $32 or $22 for youth ages 2-12. 364 Main St, Fillmore, CA 93015. Info: (805) 524-2546 or visit http://fwry.com/holidaytrains.html.

Saturday, Dec. 29, 11 a.m. From the author of “The Day the Crayons Quit” comes a “The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors,” laugh-out-loud hilarious picture book about the epic tale of the classic game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Join us for storytime and get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4 Creekside Place, 23630 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Info: 661-254-6604.