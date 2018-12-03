A few fabulous food gifts

The holidays are coming. Do you know where your gifts are?

Well, if you have foodies on your list, but no time to bake or cook, you can find perfect presents made right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

From classic cookies to terrific toffee, there’s something for everyone just a short drive or website visit away.

Here are some of our favorites.

Daily Harvest Café & Juicery

22722 Lyons Avenue, Newhall

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 8 am to 4 pm; Sunday 8 am to 3 pm

(661) 383-9387/www.thedailyharvestcafe.com

Order in restaurant or call in advance

Think someone on a keto, detox or gluten-free diet is too hard to find a food gift for? Think again.

The Daily Harvest in Newhall has a delicious array of baked goods ($3.50 to $5), such as a delectable, gluten-free lemon ricotta cake and a vegan zucchini bread freshly baked on the premises that will satisfy any discerning sweet tooth.

If you really want to dazzle that super-healthy friend, give them a selection of fresh, organic, cold-pressed juices ($8.50 to $11) in gorgeous jewel tones that taste great any time of day or night. (Order 6 baked goods or four juices and get 10 percent off).

DW Cookie Company

18962 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country

Open Monday to Friday, 10 am to 7 pm

(661) 505-0781

Order In store or call in advance

Who doesn’t love a cookie?

An assortment of DW Cookies are sure to put a smile on your recipient’s face, as they dive into moist, chewy classics like chocolate chip (with or without walnuts), sugar, or peanut butter, plus fun varieties like triple chocolate, white chocolate cranberry, toffee chip and rainbow chip. There’s even gingerbread, just for the holidays.

A mug full of cookies is $17, a small platter is $37, the small basket is $42 (2 dozen) and a large basket is $55 (3 dozen).

Smokehouse on Main

24255 Main Street, Newhall

Open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(661) 888-4585

Order in advance or walk in

Do you have an aspiring pitmaster on your list? Then a selection of homemade BBQ sauces from Smokehouse on Main is a fine gift.

There’s a lip-smacking variety for every kind of ‘cue craving, including regional favorites like Georgia Mustard, East Carolina Vinegar Pepper and Kansas City or California BBQ.

The Pie Tin

26555 Golden Valley Road, Valencia

Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday noon to 5 pm

(661) 222-2370 or www.thepietinscv.com

Whole pies must be ordered 48 hours in advance

If you have a pie connoisseur to buy for, only a legit pie with flaky crust, succulent fillings, and fanciful toppings will do.

Enter The Pie Tin, a restaurant devoted solely to the art of pies with holiday selections to include pumpkin, banana cream, pecan, apple, and many more (call for complete offerings).

Your pie will be baked fresh to order and packed in a nifty box or wrapped in festive cellophane complete with pretty ribbon. Whole sweet pies range from $18.75-$27.25 and mini sweet pies range from $5.95-$7.45.

Truffles N’ Toffee

Order online at www.trufflesntoffee.com

Call (661) 309-3252 or email trufflesntoffee@gmail.com for special orders

If only chocolate will do for that certain someone, Truffles N Toffee is the obvious choice, with award-winning confections made fresh from high quality ingredients. Fall truffle selections ($15 to $50 gift boxes) include almond butter, coconut cream, espresso, Muscovado, mulled apple cider, peppermint crunch, plain ganache, pumpkin pie, and raspberry. Dreamy, buttery, crunchy toffee ($13) is available in original or coconut almond. There’s vegan truffles and toffee, too!

Welsh Baker

Order online at www.welshbaker.com

Free shipping or pick up at local Coffee Kiosk or Welsh Baker by appointment

(Enter SIGNAL for 15% off)

For a truly unique gift, go with Welsh Baker’s Celtic Tea Experience ($29.99), which has everything one could need for a lovely tea party: hand-griddled Welsh Cakes (a rich, crumbly blend of cookie, pancake, and scone in traditional currant, cinnamon, maple pacan, cherry almond, and more) paired with imported clotted cream, preserves and English Breakfast Tea, packaged up in beautiful gold-embossed box.