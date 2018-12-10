Castaic stabbing involved juvenile boys
Sheriff's Sgt. Robert Dominguez debriefs with a deputy on the 32300 block of The Old Road after units detained a man in connection with a stabbing on Green Hill Road in Castaic Thursday. Austin Dave/The Signal
By Jim Holt
1 min ago

Two boys involved in a stabbing in Castaic Thursday — both the suspect and the victim — are juveniles, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Friday.

“The person detained on assault with a deadly weapon charges was a juvenile. The victim was a juvenile, too. Both were males,” said Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman. “The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg,”

The incident happened shortly before 1:15 p.m at a home on the 32200 block of Green Hill Road, between Pinto Place and Avion Circle, said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About one hour after having received the call, deputies arrested a young man who was spotted emerging from some bushes about a block from the home where the stabbing is believed to have happened.

The suspect was taken into custody, hands handcuffed behind his back, on the west side of The Old Road, between Pinto and Victoria Road.

