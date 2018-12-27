COC football’s Speights, Brown named All-Americans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Of the 133 junior college football programs in the nation, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) houses more than half of them (68), and therefore has its own All-America team voted by the coaches.

The California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) in tandem with the JC Athletic Bureau released its All-America team on Tuesday, with two College of the Canyons players making the list.

Freshman linebacker and the National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year Tariq Speights was named to the All-America First Team Defense. Speights is one of three freshmen who made the 15-player squad.

Speights helped lead a Canyons defense that was ranked No. 1 in the state, holding its opponents to 9.5 points per game during the regular season.

The Valencia alumnus finished the season with 76 total tackles (53 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recovers. He also had eight tackles for loss and an interception.

“Tariq is supremely talented. I know he is going to have a bright future,” Canyons defensive coordinator Dan Corbet said about Speights earlier this season. “Tariq is the heartbeat on defense, he makes it go. He’s got a lot of energy.”

The other Cougar to make the list is sophomore kicker Tanner Brown, who was named to the All-America First Team Offense.

Brown made 17-of-21 field goal attempts and was perfect on extra points, making 44-of-44 PATs.

The CCCFCA also released its All-California First Team Offense and Defense based on regions, with several more Cougars receiving recognition.

Along with Brown, quarterback Wyatt Eget and wide receiver Brandon Pierce were named to the All-California First Team Offense in Region III.

Joining Speights on the All-California First Team Defense is defensive back Raeshawn Roland.