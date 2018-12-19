CTG Features ‘Matty: An Evening with Christy Mathewson’

By News Release

1 min ago

The critically acclaimed off-Broadway hit “Matty: An Evening with Christy Mathewson” is coming to the Canyon Theatre Guild on Saturday, Jan. 5 and Sunday, Jan. 6.

The play, featuring talented actor Eddie Frierson, is the inspiring story of Hall Of Fame baseball pitcher Christy Mathewson. It is entertaining, enlightening and motivational. And, you don’t have to be a baseball fan to enjoy this play and all proceeds support two very worthy scholarships.

Proceeds from the event benefit the John and Pat Hayes Scholarship and CTG Scholarship funds. The Pat and John Hayes scholarship recognizes compassionate and meaningful service and honors their life of service to their community.

The Canyon Theatre Guild offers full scholarships based on financial need as identified by the Boys and Girls Club. Some 20 scholarships are awarded each year.

The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St. in Old Town Newhall. The Jan. 5 show is at 8 p.m. and the Jan. 6 show is at 7 p.m. The suggested ticket donation is $15 or “pay what you can” as proceeds benefit the scholarship funds.

For more information, visit www.matty.org or call 661-799-2702.