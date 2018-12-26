Deputies respond to report of at least three gunshot victims dropped off at Henry Mayo

148 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported shooting that resulted in three victims being dropped off at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday night.

“The call came in at 9:37 p.m.,” said Sgt. Eric Caplinger, “however there’s not much more information available as of this time.”

According to Caplinger, deputies arrived shortly after 9:40 p.m. at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and as of 11:10 p.m. were still investigating, according to Caplinger.

“However, I do not believe there is any present danger at this time, but (deputies) are still continuing their investigation,” said Caplinger.

While deputies were expected to continue their investigation into Thursday morning, SCV Sheriff’s Station personnel confirmed the three victims had been brought to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Deputies initially said the three were gunshot victims, but later said they could not yet confirm the exact nature of the injuries as of 11:10 p.m.

“We won’t know if it was gunshots or a knife or really anything until the doctors look at them and say what happened,” said Caplinger. “They are still talking to people.”

In addition to needing to ascertain the specifics behind the victims’ injuries, sheriff’s deputies are also still attempting to determine when and where the incident occurred.

“We do not have a crime scene established yet,” said Caplinger.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials — as of 10:40 p.m. Wednesday — did not believe there were additional victims beyond the initial few brought to the hospital’s doorstep.

“We didn’t pick up any gunshot wound (victims),” said Supervisor Jeremy Stafford, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The status of the victims nor any additional information indicating the reason behind the incident and the victims’ involvement had yet to be released as of 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as they become available.